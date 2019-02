Emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle crash which is causing delays on the M1 motorway.

Five vehicles have been involved in a crash on the northbound exit slip road at junction 28 for Alfreton.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Police said there were no reports of any injuries but warned drivers to expect delays while repairs were carried out to the traffic lights at the junction.