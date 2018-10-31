First chance to see the finalised HS2 route through Sheffield and Rotherham

People living on the outskirts of Sheffield will get a first look at the finalised route of HS2 rail scheme over the next few days.

HS2 Ltd will hold consultations on the likely environmental effects of building and operating the line, as well as the proposed ways of avoiding, reducing and mitigating them.

An artist's impression of how Sheffield railway station could look once HS2 comes to the city.

The sessions, held over the next few days, will also cover the potential effcts of building and operating the railway could have on groups protected by the Equality Act 2010.

The route – HS2 Phase 2b – will cut through Aston, Thurcroft, Bramley and on towards Mexborough and parts of Doncaster.

In a letter to residents HS2 Ltd said: “In July 2017, the Government confirmed the route for the next phase of HS2: Crewe – Manchester and West Midlands – Leeds (known as Phase 2b).

“Since then we have been continuing to work on developing the design for the route and assessing the potential effects of our proposals.”

People will also be able to find out timescales of the proposed works on the scheme.

Campaigners staged a protest outside an event at Hellaby Hall Hotel on Tuesday.

Consultation events will be held in the following locations:

- King Ecgbert School, Totley Brook Road, Dore, on Wednesday, October 31, from 2pm until 8pm

- Aston Hall Hotel, Worksop Road, Aston, on Tuesday, November 6, from 2pm until 8pm

- Dronfield Civic Hall, Dronfield Civic Centre, on Wednesday, November 7, from 2pm until 8pm

- Best Western Pastures Plus Hotel, Pastures Road, Mexborough, on Thursday, November 8, from 2pm until 8pm

For more information or to submit your views on the proposals visit https://ipsos.uk/environment2b or http://ipsos.uk/equality2b