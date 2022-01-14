First Bus suspends 26 Sheffield services over shortage of skilled drivers and staff sickness
A fresh wave of disruptions for Sheffield’s bus passengers will begin next week with the suspension of 26 cross-city services by First Bus.
The public transport firm has announced more than two dozens of its routes are being suspended or running at reduced hours starting from Monday, January 17.
It claims a national ongoing shortage of skilled drivers and increasing levels of staff sickness means they cannot run the trips.
They include 26 routes from Monday to Friday and 23 routes on Saturdays.
It marks another round of disruptions for Sheffield’s public transport users in the same week the long-running Stagecoach strike was suspended after a breakthrough in talks.
It comes as emergency Covid funding made available to firms in England is set to expire in March.
Operators have to give six weeks’ notice if they want to scrap a route.
Meanwhile, the nation is facing a shortage of around 6,700 bus drivers, with roughly 10 per cent of positions vacant, according to the Confederation of Passenger Transport.
First Bus has been contacted for a comment.
Is my First Bus Sheffield route not running?
The affected routes, which will be updated every week on the First Bus Sheffield website, are as follows:
Monday to Friday
1a – Chapeltown - Lightwood Lane
8/8a – Crystal Peaks - Monteney Crescent
9a – Manor Top – Sheffield Interchange
18 – Hillsborough – Meadowhall
20 – Ecclesfield – Hemsworth
22a/22c – Wath – Rotherham Interchange
24 – Lowedges – Woodhouse
26 – Rotherham Interchange – Whiston circular
27 – Crystal Peaks – Rotherham Interchange
29 – Harthill – Rotherham Interchange
32/32a – Firth Park – Sheffield Interchange
51 – Charnock – Lodge Moor
52a – Loxley – Woodhouse
56 – Nether Edge – Wybourn
73/74 – Treeton/Waverley – Rotherham Interchange
75/76/76a – Jordanthorpe – Shiregreen, Lowedges – Shiregreen, Arundel Gate – Chancet Wood
81/82 – Millhouses – Stannington, Stannington – Dore, Dore – Hall Park Head, Hall Park Head – Millhouses
95 – Meadowhall – Walkley
97/98 – Hillsborough – Totley
120 – Crystal Peaks – Fulwood
135 – Grenoside, Sheffield Interchange, High Green, Rotherham Interchange
139/140/141/142 – Rotherham Interchange – Kimberworth Park Circular
208 – Sheffield Interchange – Whiston
X1 – Maltby, Quilter Road – Meadowhall/Sheffield Interchange
X54/X55 – Harthill – Sheffield Interchange, Dinnington – Broomhill
X74 – Rotherham Interchange – Sheffield
Saturdays
1a – Chapeltown - Lightwood Lane
97/98 – Hillsborough – Totley
8/8a – Crystal Peaks - Monteney Cresc
114 – Rotherham Interchange – Herringthorpe Circular
18 – Hillsborough – Meadowhall
120 – Crystal Peaks – Fulwood
20 – Ecclesfield – Hemsworth
135 – High Green – Rotherham/Sheffield Interchange
22a/22c – Wath – Rotherham Interchange
138 – Kimberworth Park – Rotherham Interchange
24 – Lowedges – Woodhouse
208 – Sheffield interchange – Whiston
26 – Rotherham Interchange – Whiston Circular
X54/X55 – Harthill – Sheffield Interchange
27 – Crystal Peaks – Rotherham Interchange
29 – Harthill – Rotherham Interchange
32/32a – Firth Park – Sheffield Interchange
51 – Charnock – Lodge Moor
52a – Loxley – Wisewood
75/76/76a – Jordanthorpe – Shiregreen, Lowedges – Shiregreen, Arundel Gate – Chancet Wood
75/76/76a – Firth Park – Jordanthorpe, Jordanthorpe
81/82 – Millhouses – Stannington, Stannington – Dore, Dore – Hall Park Head
95/95a – Walkey – Meadowhall