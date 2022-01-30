First and Stagecoach services withdrawn from Sheffield road due to vandalism
Bus services have been withdrawn from a Sheffield suburb after a reported act of vandalism.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 3:36 pm
Travel South Yorkshire said First number 20 and Stagecoach number 83 buses are not operating on Adlington Road until the end of service tonight (January 30).
No further details on the incident have been provided.
Buses in the city have been targeted for a series of attacks, including vandalism and anti-social behaviour.
Bus company Stagecoach had to suspend its services last year between Halifax Road and Ecclesfield also due to vandalism.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield buses: Evening service reinstated between Halifax Road and Ecclesfield...