Firms’ anger at lengthy roadworks following Sheffield tram crash

Businesses have spoken of their anger at the time being taken to carry out repairs at a notorious Sheffield junction following a second tram crash in just five weeks.

Firms in and around Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road spoke out following the closure of Staniforth Road at the junction of Woodbourn road.

Road closure at Woodbourn Road at the Staniforth Road junction.

The closure has been in place since Friday afternoon when a tram was involved in a collision with a car at the junction.

Garry Osborne, one of the owners at soft-furnishing store Century Mills, said: “The road is closed from Attercliffe Road right up to where the accident was but there are no diversion signs at all.

“It’s really hit trade – more so at this time of year when we are trying to get in front for whatever the new year might bring.

A picture appearing to show the wrecked car involved in the collision on Friday.

“The workers have said it won’t be done until Friday at the earliest but the really annoying thing is that if it happened near Meadowhall it would be sorted straight away.”

Coun Jack Scott, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for development and transport, said the council carried out a review to improve visibility at the junction.

Mr Osborne said: “The length of time the works are taking is very annoying. I spoke to one business who said Saturday was the worst Saturday he’d ever had on what should be one of the busiest.

“Saturday was not very busy for us and Sunday was even worse. Normally we would have a lot of customers coming in at this time of year.

“It’s just so frustrating because it’s been such a tough year so far and this is making it worse.”

Lee Allsop, of butchers LSA Meats, said his trade had also been affected by the works.

He said: “People can’t get, deliveries can't get and our vans are having to go around where the road is closed.

Police at the scene of the collision on Friday. Picture Dan Hayes / The Star.

“The frustrating thing is there’s been no communication at all. It wouldn’t take much to come and let the businesses know what’s happening. They know we’re here.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said it had received a report on Friday's crash and was ‘making initial enquiries’.

In a statemnt, Sheffield Council said diversion signs would be put in place tonight (Tuesday).

Coun Scott said: “Staniforth Road, at the Woodburn Road junction, was closed following a collision last week.

“Whilst the junction is controlled by traffic signals, a review was undertaken by the council yesterday morning to further improve visibility between the road and the tram network. In addition, two additional ‘tram warning’ signs will be positioned on both the uphill and downhill approaches to Staniforth Road.

“Once these works have been completed the uphill approach to the tram line on Staniforth Road will be re-opened. The downhill section of Staniforth Road is running as normal.

“We would ask people to take extra care in the area whilst these works are ongoing.”

The Star asked Stagecoach Supertram for an interview but was told no-one from the firm was available.