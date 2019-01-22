Fears Cardiff City’s new record signing Emilano Sala was on missing plane

Nantes' Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala gestures during the French L1 football match Nantes vs Montpellier at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, western France, on January 8, 2019. (Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala was on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night, French media have reported.

The Nantes striker was announced as a new signing for Premier League club Cardiff City on Saturday.

French media, quoting police sources, said the 28-year-old striker was on the light aircraft that disappeared from radar on Monday night while apparently flying from Nantes to Cardiff.

French media have reported that Sala was driven to the airport by Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois.

Premier League strugglers Cardiff paid a club record fee in the region of £15 million for the footballer, one of the leading scorers in the French Ligue 1.

Sala posted a photo to his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday afternoon posing with the rest of the Nantes squad.

He captioned the photo: "The final [heart emoji] goodbye @FCNantes."

