Extra bus services on rail strike days to help Sheffield commuters get around

Extra bus services will run between Sheffield, Meadowhall, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Leeds to help minimise disruption caused by the ongoing weekly rail strikes.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said it add extra journeys to its X10 and X17 services on Saturdays as the long-running dispute over the role of train guards rumbles on.

Stagecoach Yorkshire will put on extra bus services on Saturdays throughout January.

The X10 between Barnsley and Leeds and the X17 between Barnsley, Meadowhall, Sheffield and Chesterfield will run up to every 30 minutes on all Saturdays when rail strikes are scheduled, beginning on January 5.

The X10 runs from Barnsley via the M1 into Leeds, through New Lodge, Darton, Kexborough in to Leeds Bus Station with late night journeys also available on Fridays and Saturdays.

The X17 service runs between Matlock, Chesterfield, Sheffield, Meadowhall and Barnsley.

John Young, Commercial Director at Stagecoach said: “With Northern Rail announcing yet more strike action, currently extended to every Saturday in January, we have decided that travellers deserve better.

“We’re pleased that we’ve been able to double our frequency on two of our most popular services to help people get around. Hopefully we can help as many people as possible to get to where they need to be.”

Members of the Rail and Maritime Union will walk out every Saturday in January, affecting services at Sheffield railway station.

The RMT union said it would continute to campaign for a second person on train services but Northern said there was ‘no reason’ for the ‘disruptive’ strikes

Northern said around 700 services would run on January 5 – but with very few Northern services running after 5pm. It warned that those Northern services that do run, and other operators’ services, are expected to be extremely busy.

For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com