ExploreStation: Sheffield train passengers asked to help design railway station of the future
Train passengers in Sheffield are being asked to help design new-look railway stations to improve the way we travel.
They can have their say on how new small to medium-size stations which could be created across the city should look, as part of a new consultation.
Network Rail has teamed up with the Design Council, The Glass-House Community Led Design, Digital Urban and Commonplace to get people’s views on a new blueprint for stations being developed by 7N Architects.
An interactive ExploreStation exhibition is being held at Israac Somali Community Association, on Cemetery Road in Sharrow, Sheffield, on Tuesday, November 2, from 3pm-5.30pm, followed by a workshop from 6pm-8.30pm, with dinner included.
The consultation is not about a specific station but a standardised design for stations across the country.
That could include proposed new stations on the Don Valley line between Sheffield city centre and Stocksbridge.
