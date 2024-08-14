‘Experimental’ parking ban on narrow lane near two schools is given green light by council
Parking has become an ‘increased problem’ on Vicarage Lane in Royston, which serves Parkside Primary Academy and St John Baptist Primary School, according to BMBC traffic officers.
A no waiting at any time restriction will now be imposed between 8am and 9.20am, then again from 2.30pm to 5pm on weekdays.
The council says the road is ‘heavily congested and obstructed’ at pick-up and drop-off times, as parents park up to collect their children.
The restrictions will be implemented on a trial basis for six months, with the option to make them permanent if they are successful.
A report to the council states that the restrictions ‘will improve overall road safety for children and parents’.
The plans were approved during today’s (August 14) cabinet meeting.
Councillor James Higginbottom said the head of highways at the council will monitor any objections during the six-month trial, and amendments may be made if required.
He added that the scheme has been the result of a ‘long-running campaign’ by ward councillors.
Councillor Caroline Makinson, who represents the Royston Ward, added: “I can testify to the trouble this area has given us over the many, many, many years.
“It’s been a long time coming.”
