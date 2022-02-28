National Highways will renew the waterproofing, expansion joints, road surface, markings, and studs on the south side of the bridge, starting on Friday, March 11. Waterproofing protects the structure from slow damage by rainwater and road salt.

National Highways Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “This work will make sure the carriageway and the bridge are well maintained and protected from unfavourable weather conditions, reducing the need for unplanned roadworks in the area.”

The weather-dependent work is due to start on Friday, March 11, and finish by Friday, March 18

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction 33 of the M1

To carry out the work safely and efficiently, the southern part of the interchange and the northbound exit slip road at junction 33 will be closed from 8pm on Friday, March 11 until 6am on Monday, March 14.

Traffic planning to leave the M1 at junction 33 for the A630 or Sheffield will be diverted to junction 34 and the A631 Europa Link Road onto the A630 or Poplar Way.

M1 northbound traffic at Rotherway Roundabout will divert onto the A630, A6178 and M1 at junction 34.

From Monday, March 14 the work will be carried out under overnight lane closures between 8pm and 6am each night.

As the work is weather dependent, the planned closures may have to be rearranged at short notice. New dates will be advised via roadside signage and National Highways’ social media.