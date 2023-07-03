News you can trust since 1887
EMR Summer Sale: How to get train from Sheffield to London for £15 as 100,000 discounted tickets announced

Money-savvy travellers get the train from Sheffield to London for just £15, or £5 for children, with 100,000 cut-price tickets on sale.
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:55 BST

EMR has launched its Summer Sale, which includes adult standard class single fares from Sheffield to London from £15, or first class journeys from £30. Children can travel for £5 standard class or £10 first class.

The discounted tickets are on sale between now and July 19 for travel between July 24 and September 9, 2023, with some dates excluded. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, but they are not limited to one per person. They must be purchased in advance and are only one way.

Travel is available for journeys to and from London St Pancras via the following stations: Sheffield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Derby, Nottingham, Beeston, Long Eaton, East Midlands Parkway, Loughborough, Leicester, Market Harborough, Kettering, Corby & Wellingborough.

EMR has launched its Summer Sale, with tickets from Sheffield to London for just £15EMR has launched its Summer Sale, with tickets from Sheffield to London for just £15
Simon Pready, commercial director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Whether you are booking tickets to see all the world-class tourist attractions, shops or restaurants in our capital or want to escape the hustle and bustle of London to visit the great cities and countryside in our region - then our Summer Sale offers a fantastic opportunity.”

You can book tickets now at: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/summer-sale.

