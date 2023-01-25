News you can trust since 1887
Emergency incident on railway tracks causing major disruption on railways for Sheffield and Doncaster tonight

Railways in South Yorkshire are suffering major disruption tonight after an emergency incident on the tracks.

By David Kessen
2 minutes ago

National Rail enquiries say there are expecting there to be problems until 9pm this evening while emergency services carry out their work on the lines near Wakefield. and say it will affect trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Doncaster, including CrossCountry, LNER, and Northern services

They said this evening: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Leeds and Doncaster / Sheffield. So that they can safely carry out their work, some lines are currently closed.

“As a result, trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. This is expected until 21:00.”

Officials say there will be delays on the railways toinght because of an emergency incident closing lines
