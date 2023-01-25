Railways in South Yorkshire are suffering major disruption tonight after an emergency incident on the tracks.

National Rail enquiries say there are expecting there to be problems until 9pm this evening while emergency services carry out their work on the lines near Wakefield. and say it will affect trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Doncaster, including CrossCountry, LNER, and Northern services

They said this evening: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Leeds and Doncaster / Sheffield. So that they can safely carry out their work, some lines are currently closed.

“As a result, trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. This is expected until 21:00.”