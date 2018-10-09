Emergency gas repairs causing delays in Sheffield suburb

Motorists in a Sheffield suburb continue to face delays due to emergency gas repairs.
Cadent Gas is carrying out emergency repairs on the mini-roundabout linking Main Street, Mansfield Road and Worksop Road, in Swallownest.
Temporary traffic lights have been in place for a number of days while the works are carried out.
The Star has contacted Cadent Gas for more information and is awaiting a response.