Emergency gas repairs causing delays in Sheffield suburb

Motorists in a Sheffield suburb continue to face delays due to emergency gas repairs.

Cadent Gas is carrying out emergency repairs on the mini-roundabout linking Main Street, Mansfield Road and Worksop Road, in Swallownest.

The roadworks are causing long delays through the village. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

READ MORE: Sheffield station train derailment: LIVE updates as incident causes huge rail disruption

Temporary traffic lights have been in place for a number of days while the works are carried out.

READ MORE: Sheffield boy, seven, fighting for life after horror motorbike accident

The Star has contacted Cadent Gas for more information and is awaiting a response.