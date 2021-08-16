Drivers warned of 'severe' congestion after four-vehicle crash on M1 near Sheffield

Highways England said it had to hold traffic for a while following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 32 for the M18 and 31 for Aston.

It said the incident was causing six miles of congestion and delays of more than 30 minutes, and that it had been unable to move the last vehicle which meant that lane one remained closed on the junction 31 southbound exit slip road.

Travel South Yorkshire issued an update shortly before 4pm today, Monday, August 16, stating that the incident was continuing to ‘cause severe congestion’ in surrounding areas.

A collision on the M1 near Sheffield is causing delays of more than 30 minutes

It added: “Any services that travel via areas near the M1 in Sheffield and Rotherham are likely to be subject to delays #SHEFFBUS #ROTHBUS.”