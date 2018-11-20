Driver's lucky escape after car crashes through fence in wet and icy conditions on Woodhead Pass

A driver had a lucky escape after skidding off a major road between Sheffield and Manchester in the wet and icy weather.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said they were called to the A628 Woodhead Pass after a BMW 3 Series crashed through a fence into a field.

The car after the crash. Picture: SYP Operational Support

Part of the fence smashed straight through the windscreen of the vehicle but the driver only suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, the operational support team said: “This was a classic case of ambition outweighing ability and the driver was very lucky to walk away with minor injuries.

“South Yorkshire's roads are extremely wet today with standing water in many places, including on the motorway.

“Please slow down – it really isn't worth risking your life.”