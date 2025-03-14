Double yellows on major bus ‘hotspots’ to help transport run on time

More than £75,000 has been granted to ease congestion on major bus routes in Barnsley.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has approved the funding for Barnsley Council to implement 10 traffic regulation orders where buses are regularly held up by parked cars.

The initiative, developed in partnership with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) and local bus operators, is designed to address problematic areas where parking and traffic delays have significantly impacted bus operations. By implementing these measures, the project seeks to improve the flow of traffic, enhance passenger satisfaction, and ensure more reliable bus services.

One of the measures being introduced will address the issue of gridlock on Ballfield Lane in Kexborough, where parked cars during school pick-up times are causing congestion. To solve this, a prohibition of waiting will be implemented to clear the road during peak hours and improve traffic flow.

In Cudworth, cars parked on both sides of Barnsley Road have been obstructing buses. To resolve this, waiting restrictions will be put in place to allow buses to pass freely without obstruction.

Bly Road in Darfield has also been facing issues with parking at the junction with Morrison Road, which obstructs bus movements. Waiting restrictions will be introduced at this location to ensure that buses can navigate the area without delays or difficulties.

Clarel Street in Penistone has had problems with parked cars blocking buses. To tackle this, proposed waiting restrictions will be introduced to allow buses to pass without obstruction and improve accessibility.

Cypress Road in Kendray has seen parking on both sides of the road on a hill, creating safety concerns and difficulties for buses. To address this, proposed waiting restrictions will be enforced, which will allow for safer and smoother traffic flow.

On Meastead Drive in Royston, cars parked for school pick-ups have caused significant disruptions. A prohibition of waiting will be implemented to remove these obstacles and ensure the road remains clear during peak times.

In Goldthorpe, parking issues outside Highgate School on Nicholas Lane, especially in the afternoons, have blocked bus stops and restricted the road width, making it difficult for buses to pass. To resolve this, a bus clearway and school keep clear lines, along with double yellow lines at the junction with Barnsley Road, will be introduced.

Pontefract Road in Hoyle Mill has faced problems with vans parked outside Barnsley Auto Centre, creating a chicane and causing hold-ups for buses. Proposed waiting restrictions will be introduced to clear the area and reduce traffic congestion.

Redbrook Road in Gawber has also experienced issues with parked cars blocking buses. Waiting restrictions will be put in place to ensure that buses can pass through the area without any delays.

Finally, on Sackup Lane and Coniston Avenue in Darton, parking near the junction with Darton Lane has made it difficult for buses to turn. To address this, waiting restrictions or extended “School Keep Clear” markings will be implemented to improve bus access and road safety.

The total estimated cost of these measures is £75,000, which will cover all aspects of the TRO process, including feasibility studies, scheme design, consultations, and implementation. These measures will undergo both informal and statutory consultation phases to allow local residents and businesses the opportunity to provide feedback before they are finalized and implemented.