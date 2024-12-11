Double yellow lines to prevent ‘inconsiderate and obstructive’ parking outside school

Double yellow lines will be implemented near a Barnsley primary school, in a bid to deter ‘inconsiderate, obstructive, and illegal parking’.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet today (December 11) agreed to the parking restrictions on parts of both sides of Fish Dam Lane and its junction with Manor Farm Close, to address concerns over road safety, particularly during peak school drop-off and pick-up times.

A report to the cabinet states that parents parking on both sides of the road to drop off or collect children at Carlton Primary School has caused ‘dangerous traffic conditions’, compromising the safety of children, parents and other road users.

The road is frequently used by buses and HGVs, with the parking issues making it difficult for these larger vehicles to pass safely.

BMBC say that double yellow lines will be the most effective option to deter illegal and obstructive parking, ensuring a free flow of traffic, better visibility for drivers, and improved overall road safety.

While alternative measures, such as single yellow lines (limited no waiting) and physical engineering measures like bollards or railings, were considered, these options were ruled out. Yellow lines would not provide the 24/7 protection needed, while bollards and railings were seen as too intrusive to the road and footway.

Several residents on Fish Dam Lane have voiced concerns about the proposed restrictions, particularly the loss of parking spaces. One resident argued that the restrictions would push drivers to park across their driveways or double park outside laybys, causing further traffic congestion. Some residents also noted that in the 1980s, H Bar markings were used to protect driveway access but were not reinstated during a resurfacing project in the 1990s. They have requested that these markings be reinstated to prevent vehicles from blocking driveways.

Other concerns raised include the potential for social tension and parking issues on nearby streets.

However, BMBC traffic officers say in their report that the primary purpose of the public highway is to facilitate the free passage of all traffic, and note that the restrictions are necessary to combat the dangerous and illegal parking that has become a regular occurrence near the school.

In response to concerns about enforcement, BMBC has assured residents that there are several Civil Enforcement Officers patrolling the borough, and says that enforcement ‘will not be an issue’