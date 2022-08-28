Doncaster Sheffield, Manchester and East Midlands Airport passengers must check flights as strikes to return
Passengers are being urged to check their flights as airports across Spain have voted to take industrial action against pay and conditions.
There will be 25 days of strike action between September and December as Spain’s three main workers unions – USOM, CCOO, and UGT – take action in their dispute with airport operator AENA.
Industrial action is scheduled for five days in September, seven days in October, two days in November and eleven days in December.
Passengers are being urged to check their flights and keep an eye out for any updates before they travel.
Ryanair is not expecting the newest strikes to have a large effect on their services to or from Spain.
A spokesperson told ChronicleLive: "These two tiny unions who represent only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew have held a number of poorly supported 'strikes' in June and July which have had little or no impact on Ryanair’s flights to or from Spain.”
When are the Spanish airport strikes?
There are a number of strike dates planned for the coming months.
In September, union workers will strike on 15, 17, 22, 24, and 29 of the month, with disruption expected during the Christmas period as workers go on strike between December 26-30.
What should I do before I travel?
Passengers to Spain are told to keep an eye out for any updates on their flights, with cancellations a possibility and can happen at the last minute.
Travellers are also reminded to ensure a number of things are in order no matter where they are travelling to; such as visa requirements, Covid-vaccine requirements and ensuring their passports are valid.