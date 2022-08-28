Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be 25 days of strike action between September and December as Spain’s three main workers unions – USOM, CCOO, and UGT – take action in their dispute with airport operator AENA.

Industrial action is scheduled for five days in September, seven days in October, two days in November and eleven days in December.

Passengers are being urged to check their flights and keep an eye out for any updates before they travel.

A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS aircraft flies over an Iberia hangar as it lands at El Prat airport in Barcelona on July 1, 2022. - Nine flights to and from Spain were cancelled on July 1 and dozens of others delayed due to a strike by cabin crew at low-cost airlines Ryanair and EasyJet. The strike over pay and working conditions comes as European schools are breaking up for the summer. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ryanair is not expecting the newest strikes to have a large effect on their services to or from Spain.

A spokesperson told ChronicleLive: "These two tiny unions who represent only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew have held a number of poorly supported 'strikes' in June and July which have had little or no impact on Ryanair’s flights to or from Spain.”

When are the Spanish airport strikes?

There are a number of strike dates planned for the coming months.

In September, union workers will strike on 15, 17, 22, 24, and 29 of the month, with disruption expected during the Christmas period as workers go on strike between December 26-30.

What should I do before I travel?

Passengers to Spain are told to keep an eye out for any updates on their flights, with cancellations a possibility and can happen at the last minute.