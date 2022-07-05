Doncaster rail crash: Two freight trains collide on line in South Yorkshire as investigation launched

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have launched an investigation after the collision on a slow freight line that approaches Doncaster Station and the Railport.
British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line in Bessacarr at 6.26am this morning (5 July) following reports of a collision between two freight trains. There were no injuries reported however one driver was treated at the scene for shock and has been taken to hospital to be checked over. Enquiries are ongoing. There is minimal disruption to passenger services."
The RAIB said: "We've deployed a team to site to undertake a preliminary examination following an accident near Doncaster."
Network Rail said: "Two freight trains collided at 06:26 this morning (Tuesday, 5 July) near Loversall, Doncaster.
“Safety is our top priority, and this incident is being investigated, with the RAIB on site.”