Delays of up to 20 minutes and an average speed of 10mph have been reported in both directions on the M18 close to the Wadworth Viaduct.

It is the second day running where motorists have seen severe congestion due to emergency repairs to the central reservation, which was damaged in an incident on Thursday (September 15).

Highways England has been contacted for a comment.

Image by AA Traffic and Google Maps. Damage to the central reservation on the M18 near Doncaster continues to cause severe delays this morning as crews carry out emergency repairs.