Doncaster M18 traffic: Severe delays drag on into Friday after damage to central reservation yesterday
The morning rush on the M18 close to Doncaster is severely congested for the second day running due to damage to the central reservation.
Delays of up to 20 minutes and an average speed of 10mph have been reported in both directions on the M18 close to the Wadworth Viaduct.
It is the second day running where motorists have seen severe congestion due to emergency repairs to the central reservation, which was damaged in an incident on Thursday (September 15).
Highways England has been contacted for a comment.