Diesel spillage at M1 junction 31 near Sheffield causes 'very severe' delays
A diesel spillage at a junction of the M1 near Sheffield is reportedly causing ‘very severe’ delays for drivers.
The roundabout at junction 31 northbound, where the A57 crosses the motorway, had to be closed due to a ‘very significant’ diesel spillage.
Travel South Yorkshire said this morning that the roundabout had been closed southbound of junction 31 to northbound junction 31 near the M1 and that the impact was ‘very severe’.
In an update issued shortly after 11.30am, the RAC said the A57 Worksop Road was partially blocked with queueing traffic due to the diesel spillage and an earlier accident at the junction, with congestion to the Todwick Roundabout.
It also reported delays on the M1 as traffic turns around at junction 30 for Worksop/Sheffield South).