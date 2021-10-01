Diesel spillage at M1 junction 31 near Sheffield causes 'very severe' delays

The roundabout at junction 31 northbound, where the A57 crosses the motorway, had to be closed due to a ‘very significant’ diesel spillage.

Travel South Yorkshire said this morning that the roundabout had been closed southbound of junction 31 to northbound junction 31 near the M1 and that the impact was ‘very severe’.

In an update issued shortly after 11.30am, the RAC said the A57 Worksop Road was partially blocked with queueing traffic due to the diesel spillage and an earlier accident at the junction, with congestion to the Todwick Roundabout.

