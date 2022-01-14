Derbyshire road severely damaged and closed by landslips

Hell Bank, above Beeley, near Bakewell, has been blocked off by Derbyshire County Council.

Highways officers say it is likely to be closed for some time.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: "Due to two further landslips on Hell Bank, above Beeley, the road is now closed to all, including cyclists, walkers, and those on horses.

"We are waiting for prolonged period of dry weather so we can make further assessments, which will help inform a way forward. Our apologies for inconvenience.”

The council faced criticism from some residents when the news was posted on its Facebook page.

One said it was a result of how badly the authority maintains its roads.

A Derbyshire Dales road has been closed by highways chiefs after being hit by two huge landslips. Image: Derbyshire County Council.

He said: “It's actually criminal how you are getting away with closing all these roads/rights of way.