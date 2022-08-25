News you can trust since 1887
Derbyshire Lane Sheffield: Road reopens after emergency services response to road traffic collision

Derbyshire Lane in Sheffield has reopened after it was earlier closed as emergency services dealt with a road traffic collision.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:37 pm
South Yorkshire Police asked people to avoid the area whilst they worked at the scene, which was at the junction of Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees Lane and Scarsdale Road.

Images on social media appeared to show Fire crews and Police crews at the site of the accident.

Police have since announced the road has been re-opened.

This junction at Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees Lane and Scarsdale Road was closed as emergency services responded to a collision

We have approached South Yorkshire Police for more information on the collision.

