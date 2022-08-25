Derbyshire Lane Sheffield: Road reopens after emergency services response to road traffic collision
Derbyshire Lane in Sheffield has reopened after it was earlier closed as emergency services dealt with a road traffic collision.
South Yorkshire Police asked people to avoid the area whilst they worked at the scene, which was at the junction of Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees Lane and Scarsdale Road.
Images on social media appeared to show Fire crews and Police crews at the site of the accident.
Police have since announced the road has been re-opened.
We have approached South Yorkshire Police for more information on the collision.