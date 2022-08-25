Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police asked people to avoid the area whilst they worked at the scene, which was at the junction of Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees Lane and Scarsdale Road.

Images on social media appeared to show Fire crews and Police crews at the site of the accident.

Police have since announced the road has been re-opened.

This junction at Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees Lane and Scarsdale Road was closed as emergency services responded to a collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...