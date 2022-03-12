Warning of delays on buses around Page Hall, Sheffield, today due to lights failure

Due to the failure of the four way lights at Page Hall services 75 and 76 have been diverted via Barnsley Road and Hucklow Road in both directions.

Service 18 has been diverting via Rushby Street, Earl Marshal Road, Barnsley Road and Hucklow Road in both directions.

One passenger told The Star he gave up waiting for a bus into town after an hour for what would usually take 15 minutes.

Passengers are facing disruption on buses around Page Hall today