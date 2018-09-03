Dad crashed car and left his injured son behind in wreck on Yorkshire road

A dad crashed his car while allegedly drunk and then ran off - leaving his injured SON in the passenger seat, according to police.

The dad had fled the scene after smashing through a front garden wall which crushed ornaments and sent a bird bath flying.

The wrecked car at the scene of the smash. Photo: SWNS

The black Ford Focus ended up on its side with the driver's son, believed to be aged 21, trapped in the wreckage.

-> Trike crashes into road sign warning drivers about high casualty rate on M62

It had happened on Saturday evening (Sept 1) at around 9pm in the sleepy East Yorkshire village of Airmyn, near Goole.

Humberside Police tweeted to say they attended the scene to only find a man injured still in the car and told them his dad had been driving.

A homeowner close to the crash scene said: "crashed through a garden wall before ending up smashing its way into a huge hedge.

"A man jumped out the car who was driving it, took pictures of the crash - and then disappeared.

"Emergency service crews quickly turned up and they managed to right the vehicle the right way up after a few hours.

"There was someone still in the car and he was treated for injuries - I don't know if they [the police] managed to get hold of the driver.

"The hedge and wall were completely smashed up."

-> Yorkshire police helicopter spots top flossing in pub garden after helping make arrest

The driver appeared to be heading towards the A614 when he crashed, ripping off his front bumper and causing major damage to the front of the car.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "The vehicle left the road and hit a parked car on a drive, ending up on its side.

"The driver made off from the scene [in Airmyn] before police arrived.

"Patrols carried out an area for him.

"The passenger was treated by ambulance at the scene having told officers his father, who was driving whilst under the influence, left him there injured."

Humberside Police are yet to confirm if the driver was arrested