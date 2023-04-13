Northern Rail is asking passengers to stop consuming explicit, inappropriate or offensive content on their trains, due to commuters “rush” to consume content after work.

Content considered ‘not safe for work’ (NSFW) can range from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material. Whilst most understand NSFW content should not be consumed at work, Northern have said their is a “rush” to view this content once people have left the workplace, sometimes on trains.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

"It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

Northern Rail have asked customers to stop consuming NSFW content on their trains. Photo: Northern Rail

"As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”

In order to combat NSFW content viewing on their trains, Northern is reminding customers their Wifi is provided in partnership with ‘Friendly Wifi’ – a government-initiated safe certification standard for public Wifi, which aims to reassure customers public wifi services meet minimum filtering standards.