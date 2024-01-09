Crookes Valley Road crash Sheffield: Emergency service called after collision near Weston Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
This was the scene on a busy Sheffield road this morning, after a crash which closed the carriageway around rush hour.
The collision took place on Winter Street, near to the entrances of both Weston Park and Crookes Valley Park.
Following the collision, morning traffic built at the junction along both ways where Mushroom Lane meets Winter Street and Crookes Valley Road as one of the lanes was partially blocked by a car against the wall.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at 9.04am today (January 9 ) to reports of a two car road traffic collision at the junction where Mushroom Lane meets Winter Street and Crookes Valley Road in Sheffield.
"It is reported that a silver Honda and a white Citroen were involved in a collision and the silver car struck a wall."
The Honda had a badly damaged bonnet as well as deployed airbags. A man was in the brace position as ambulances were called the scene.
Winter Street was blocked for a short period as of time as the cars were cleared from the road by around 9.30am.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an ambulance responded to the incident and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.