Emergency services were called after a busy Sheffield road was blocked by a rush hour crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was the scene on a busy Sheffield road this morning, after a crash which closed the carriageway around rush hour.

The collision took place on Winter Street, near to the entrances of both Weston Park and Crookes Valley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the collision, morning traffic built at the junction along both ways where Mushroom Lane meets Winter Street and Crookes Valley Road as one of the lanes was partially blocked by a car against the wall.

This was the scene on Crookes Valley Road this morning after a crash at Rush Hour. Picture: Benedict Hobbs

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at 9.04am today (January 9 ) to reports of a two car road traffic collision at the junction where Mushroom Lane meets Winter Street and Crookes Valley Road in Sheffield.

"It is reported that a silver Honda and a white Citroen were involved in a collision and the silver car struck a wall."

The Honda had a badly damaged bonnet as well as deployed airbags. A man was in the brace position as ambulances were called the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter Street was blocked for a short period as of time as the cars were cleared from the road by around 9.30am.