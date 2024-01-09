News you can trust since 1887
Crookes Valley Road crash Sheffield: Emergency service called after collision near Weston Park

Emergency services were called after a busy Sheffield road was blocked by a rush hour crash
By Benedict Hobbs
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 14:20 GMT
This was the scene on a busy Sheffield road this morning, after a crash which closed the carriageway around rush hour.

The collision took place on Winter Street, near to the entrances of both Weston Park and Crookes Valley Park.

Following the collision, morning traffic built at the junction along both ways where Mushroom Lane meets Winter Street and Crookes Valley Road as one of the lanes was partially blocked by a car against the wall.

This was the scene on Crookes Valley Road this morning after a crash at Rush Hour. Picture: Benedict HobbsThis was the scene on Crookes Valley Road this morning after a crash at Rush Hour. Picture: Benedict Hobbs
This was the scene on Crookes Valley Road this morning after a crash at Rush Hour. Picture: Benedict Hobbs

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at 9.04am today (January 9 ) to reports of a two car road traffic collision at the junction where Mushroom Lane meets Winter Street and Crookes Valley Road in Sheffield.

"It is reported that a silver Honda and a white Citroen were involved in a collision and the silver car struck a wall."

The Honda had a badly damaged bonnet as well as deployed airbags. A man was in the brace position as ambulances were called the scene.

Winter Street was blocked for a short period as of time as the cars were cleared from the road by around 9.30am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an ambulance responded to the incident and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.

