Crash on M1 near Sheffield leads to lane closures

Two lanes of the M1 on the South yorkshire and Derbyshire border are closed this afternoon following a crash.

The incident is affecting the southbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 31 and 30.

The scene of this afternoon's crash on the southbound stretch of the M1. Highways England

Police and firefighters are at the scene.