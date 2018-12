A crash is causing delays on a slip road of the M1 motorway near Sheffield.

Highways England said traffic officers were respondig to a collision on the southbound exit slip road at junction 34 for Meadowhall.

The M1 at junction 34. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Safety improvement works at scene of second Sheffield tram crash in five weeks

It added there was heavy traffic in the area and advised motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.

More to follow.