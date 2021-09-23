Crash at roundabout on A61 Sheffield ring road near Waitrose causing major traffic disruption

Police are at the scene of the collision on the A61 ring road, at the junction with the A625 Ecclesall Road, near Waitrose.

A motorist said the incident was causing significant delays on surrounding roads, with two police cars and a van visible at the scene as of 3.15pm today, Thursday, September 23.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and we will bring you more information as we get it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...