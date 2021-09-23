Crash at roundabout on A61 Sheffield ring road near Waitrose causing major traffic disruption

A crash at a busy roundabout in Sheffield is causing major traffic disruption.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:20 pm

Police are at the scene of the collision on the A61 ring road, at the junction with the A625 Ecclesall Road, near Waitrose.

A motorist said the incident was causing significant delays on surrounding roads, with two police cars and a van visible at the scene as of 3.15pm today, Thursday, September 23.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and we will bring you more information as we get it.

A crash at the roundabout on the A61 Sheffield ring road near Waitrose is causing major disruption

