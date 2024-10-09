Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for £12m of road improvements in Rotherham Town Centre have been published, including the removal of subways at a roundabout, more cycle lanes and bus lanes.

The funding, from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, aims to encourage active travel by making walking, cycling and taking public transport safer and more welcoming.

Two proposals have been floated for St Anne’s Roundabout. Both options would see the subways being filled in, and crossings brought up to street level.

One option would keep the roundabout in its existing layout, but add traffic light crossings to keep pedestrians safe. New footpaths and cycleways would provide a route across the roundabout.

A scheme to introduce bus priority and separate cycleways along Fitzwilliam Road between St Ann’s Roundabout and Mushroom Roundabout has also been proposed.

The second option would see the roundabout filled in and replaced with a traffic light-controlled junction, which would prevent traffic from exiting the roundabout onto St Ann’s Road.

This would stop non-local traffic from using the route as a shortcut.

This option would also see a new bus priority gate, as well as a cycle lane and footpath connecting Fitzwilliam Road, St Anne’s Road and Nottingham Street.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council says that a bus lane towards Rotherham would make bus services faster, and the plans would include bus shelters.

Existing right-turn hatched markings would be removed to make space for extended cycle paths, replacing the existing painted lanes.

The pavement would be set further back from the road, which would be fully resurfaced.

Changes to road layouts along Doncaster Road, Middle Lane, Badsley Moor Lane and Ridge Road have also been put forward, which would include the removal of islands, parking bays, and better crossings.

RMBC has asked members of the public to submit their views on the plans, which can be done on the council’s website. The deadline is November 29.