Council to purchase industrial property for new mainline station
Calendar House, on Mangham Way, will be purchased by the council in order to facilitate the delivery of the new station.
A report by RMBC says it has successfully reached an agreement with the property owner of Calendar House through negotiation, and the terms of the acquisition have been agreed. This includes a leaseback arrangement with the current owners.
The report adds that the purchase of the property is ‘crucial’ for the station’s development, as it will provide important emergency access to and from the Northern platform, which is needed to meet safety regulations. The site also offers the added benefit of allowing direct access to the station from the north side of the town.
Currently, the property is privately owned and used by a small business.
The council has secured £10 million from the Towns Fund for land acquisition essential to the station's development and the surrounding masterplan, although the exact costs for the property are not yet known.