Council to purchase industrial property for new mainline station

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is set to purchase an industrial property to make way for the development of a new mainline and tram train station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calendar House, on Mangham Way, will be purchased by the council in order to facilitate the delivery of the new station.

A report by RMBC says it has successfully reached an agreement with the property owner of Calendar House through negotiation, and the terms of the acquisition have been agreed. This includes a leaseback arrangement with the current owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds that the purchase of the property is ‘crucial’ for the station’s development, as it will provide important emergency access to and from the Northern platform, which is needed to meet safety regulations. The site also offers the added benefit of allowing direct access to the station from the north side of the town.

Calendar House, on Mangham Way, will be purchased by the council in order to facilitate the delivery of the new station.

Currently, the property is privately owned and used by a small business.

The council has secured £10 million from the Towns Fund for land acquisition essential to the station's development and the surrounding masterplan, although the exact costs for the property are not yet known.