Council to apply for new powers previously only available to police to tackle driving offences in Rotherham

Rotherham Council will apply for new powers to crack down on driving offences, previously only enforceable by police.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet this week agreed to apply for powers from the Department of Transport, to take action against poor driving habits such as driving through a no entry sign, performing a banned turning manoeuvre or driving through a pedestrianised zone.

If these powers are granted, the five sites which have been identified for the initial application are:

Bridgegate in Rotherham Town Centre, Pedestrian Zone High Street in Rotherham Town Centre, Pedestrian Zone Clifton Lane, Clifton, Turning Restrictions Sheffield Lane, Catcliffe, No Entry Wood Lane, Brinsworth, Bus Gate

RMBC hope the powers will improve highway safety, ; reduce traffic congestion; improve air quality; improve journey time reliability; and safeguard pedestrians.

Civil enforcement of moving traffic restrictions would be undertaken by using established Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera technology to issue penalties sent by post for road users who continue to ignore the restrictions.

A report to cabinet states that if a motorist received a Penalty Charge Notice from RMBC and a Fixed Penalty Notice from the police for the same contravention, then Police enforcement would take precedence.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transport told Monday’s cabinet meeting: “At the moment we don’t prosecute or enforce against these types of offences.

“The DofT invited local authorities to engage with an adoption of powers, and to enforce against moving traffic offences.

“By adopting these powers we will then have the authority to introduce surveillance through camera technology.”

