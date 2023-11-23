Council asks for public’s opinion on where 20mph speed limits should be imposed across Rotherham

Rotherham Council has proposed a new policy to introduce 20mph zones across the borough – and has asked for the public’s feedback on where they would like to see the speed limit lowered.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Most 20mph limits in Rotherham have been introduced following requests from residents and are usually requested following accidents.

Where a 20mph speed limit is supported with physical traffic calming, accidents have been shown to be reduced by around 40 to 60 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20mph speed limits also reduce noise, and encourage drivers to take other, more suitable routes.

Rotherham Council has proposed a new policy to introduce 20mph zones across the borough

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) said: “Increasingly, people are telling us that they want them in their areas, usually in residential estates. Equally there are clearly places where they’re not appropriate, like bigger roads and through routes.

“But when you travel around the borough at the moment we’re inconsistent about which residential roads are 20mph and which are 30mph limits. That’s because of the way we’ve taken requests for them in the past.

“So over time we want to be more transparent about the council’s approach so that drivers know what to expect, and also clear that where there is significant local objection then we’re not trying to force them onto any particular area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new policy sets out when and how we will agree to install a new 20mph zone and we’d really welcome feedback from all road users about whether our proposals are getting the balance right before we adopt the new policy.”