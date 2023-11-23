Council asks for public’s opinion on where 20mph speed limits should be imposed across Rotherham
Most 20mph limits in Rotherham have been introduced following requests from residents and are usually requested following accidents.
Where a 20mph speed limit is supported with physical traffic calming, accidents have been shown to be reduced by around 40 to 60 per cent.
20mph speed limits also reduce noise, and encourage drivers to take other, more suitable routes.
Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) said: “Increasingly, people are telling us that they want them in their areas, usually in residential estates. Equally there are clearly places where they’re not appropriate, like bigger roads and through routes.
“But when you travel around the borough at the moment we’re inconsistent about which residential roads are 20mph and which are 30mph limits. That’s because of the way we’ve taken requests for them in the past.
“So over time we want to be more transparent about the council’s approach so that drivers know what to expect, and also clear that where there is significant local objection then we’re not trying to force them onto any particular area.
“The new policy sets out when and how we will agree to install a new 20mph zone and we’d really welcome feedback from all road users about whether our proposals are getting the balance right before we adopt the new policy.”
You can have your say on RMBC’s website.