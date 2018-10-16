Consultation events to be held on HS2 as bosses finalise route through Sheffield and Rotherham

People living on the outskirts of Sheffield and Rotherham can find out more about the proposed HS2 rail line at consultation events as rail bosses look to finalise the route.

HS2 Ltd will hold consultations on the likely environmental effects of building and operating the line, as well as the proposed ways of avoiding, reducing and mitigating them.

An artist's impression of how Sheffield railway station could look once HS2 comes to the city.

The sessions will also cover the potential effcts of building and operating the railway could have on groups protected by the Equality Act 2010.

The route – HS2 Phase 2b – will cut through Aston, Thurcroft, Bramley and on towards Mexborough and parts of Doncaster.

In a letter to residents HS2 Ltd said: “In July 2017, the Government confirmed the route for the next phase of HS2: Crewe – Manchester and West Midlands – Leeds (known as Phase 2b).

“Since then we have been continuing to work on developing the design for the route and assessing the potential effects of our proposals.”

Consultation events will be held in the following locations:

For more information or to submit your views on the proposals visit https://ipsos.uk/environment2b or http://ipsos.uk/equality2b