The UK's Civil Aviation Authority is banning any commercial passenger flights by Boeing 737 Max aircraft from "arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace", it has announced.

In a statement, the CAA said: "The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 11: An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, lands at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Boeing's stock dropped more than 12 percent at the open on Monday, a day after a second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of its most popular jetliner. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority's safety directive will be in place until further notice.

"We remain in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency and industry regulators globally."

Page 2: 13:42

Tui Airways, which has the only five 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by a UK-based airline and was due to begin flying a sixth later this week, said in response to the CAA announcement that other aircraft would be used to transport passengers who were due to fly in the jets.

The statement said: "TUI Airways can confirm that all 737 MAX 8 aircraft currently operating in the UK have been grounded following the decision from the UK regulatory authorities today.

"Any customers due to fly home today on a 737 MAX 8 from their holiday will be flown back on another aircraft.

"Customers due to travel in the coming days will also travel on holiday as planned on other aircraft.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and staff has remained our primary concern."

Story by Press Association