Chemical spillage Barnsley: Commercial Road in Goldthorpe closed as fire crews attend emergency
A road in South Yorkshire has been closed due to a chemical spillage at an industrial estate in South Yorkshire.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:57 am
Firefighters were called this morning, Friday, December 3, to the incident on Commercial Road in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said in a tweet which was sent at around 11.30am that the road was currently closed while its crews dealt with the spillage.
"Please avoid the area whilst emergency services carry out their work,” the fire service added.