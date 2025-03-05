CCTV made mandatory in Barnsley taxis following council approval

CCTV will become mandatory in hackney carriage taxis licenced by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council after the scheme was approved during a cabinet meeting today (March 5).

The decision was made as part of a broader effort to enhance the safety of both taxi drivers and passengers, especially during late-night hours when taxis are in high demand.

As part of the new policy, all hackney carriage vehicles must display prominent signs inside the vehicle to inform passengers that CCTV is in operation. The vehicle owner will be responsible for maintaining and servicing the CCTV system to ensure it is in good working condition.

The cameras will record footage inside the vehicle and will be operational whenever the vehicle is in use for hire. The footage will be owned by the council, which will also act as the data controller for privacy purposes.

The £173,500 cost of the scheme has been provided by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and Communities, told the cabinet meeting that a 10-week consultation was carried out, to ‘assess responses and views in relation to the proposal to make use of CCTV in hackney carriages’.

“The installation of CCTV through this pilot scheme allows officers to support both drivers and the public to feel safe when working or travelling around the borough,” added coun Cain.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for transport and the environment, welcomed the scheme, stating that it would help improve safety for drivers and the public.

“The introduction of mandatory CCTV in hackney carriages is a standard practice across the industry, it provides safety, security and peace of mind, both for passengers and more importantly for the taxi drivers themselves,” coun Higginbottom told the meeting.

“It also helps to improve the sense of safety, particularly in the town centre, but right across the borough. People can feel confident [when] they’re getting in a taxi, that their safety and wellbeing will be protected throughout that journey.”