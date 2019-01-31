Cancellations and delays on rail services at Sheffield station as points failure leads to rush-hour CHAOS

Rail passengers face major disruption this morning with a number of services at Sheffield station cancelled or delayed.

National Rail said a points failure at Dore and Totley was leading to delays of up to an hour.

Sheffield railway station.

It said some lines have now been reopened and services were now running beween Sheffield and Leeds but trains towards Leeds were not able to call at Rotherham Central.

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham have also ben suspedned this morning.

