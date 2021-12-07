There are a number of common parking mistakes that can earn you a large fine, as well as points on your driving licence and even being taken to court.

Some rules are clearer than others and usually parking fines are enforced by the local authority through civil action – but some are so serious that the police can get involved.

These are the rules on parking near double white lines and how much you can be fined by South Yorkshire Police if you break the law.

If your parking is deemed to be dangerous or to cause a hazard to other road users then action can be taken through the criminal justice system instead.

This is because police and the courts can hand out larger fines and points on your licence.

One incident near Bradfield was deemed so bad by South Yorkshire Police that the driver was fined £300 and given three points on his licence.

Officers were concerned that the vehicle was parked in an area where there were unbroken ‘no overtaking’ lines in the middle of the road.

A Land Rover driver was fined £300 and given three points on their licence after parking adjacent to double white lines outside the Nags Head pub on Loxley Road near Bradfield, Sheffield.

They are now warning that they will be out in full force over the Christmas season to crack down on any dangerous parking and driving, and are urging people to make sure they are aware of the rules of the road to avoid facing any legal action.

Here is everything you need to know about parking near double white lines and what could happen if you do.

Can I park on or near double white lines?

Rule 240 of the Highway Code is the rule which prohibits vehicles from stopping on a road marked with double white lines, except to ‘pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods’.

This applies even if there is a broken white line on your side of the road.

According to South Yorkshire Police, the double white line system is painted ‘with the purpose of warning drivers of the presence of a hazard’ and parking adjacent to these presents another hazard, such as causing vehicles to straddle or cross the white line and come into conflict with opposing traffic.

As the solid line often signifies a ‘no overtaking’ zone, parking across from it can cause other vehicles to have to break this rule.

Section 22 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 makes it an offence for the person in charge to leave a vehicle on a road in such a position or condition as to cause a danger to other road users.

As a result, parking in this manner is punishable by police, who can can issue a fine plus penalty points for the person who parked the vehicle or summon the driver to court.

Crossing a double white line is also an endorsable offence with a fine of £100 and three penalty points.

