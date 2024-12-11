Business owners object to plans for double yellow lines on busy main road

Plans for new double yellow lines along a busy main road have been approved today (December 11), in a bid to prevent parking at the junction of a housing estate – despite objections from business owners.

The double yellow lines along Cemetery Road and its junction with Lady Croft Lane in Hemingfield, Barnsley, aim to improve road safety and visibility as part of a wider plan to accommodate a new housing development.

In 2017, planning consent was granted for a new development of 20 houses off Cemetery Road, with the new access point needing management to prevent parking that could obstruct visibility. The proposal for the parking restrictions extends beyond the junction of Cemetery Road and Lady Croft Lane to address concerns that displaced parking would create further visibility issues, potentially leading to road safety hazards.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council say that the restrictions are necessary to maintain the flow of traffic, prevent obstructions at the junction, and improve road safety for all road users.

Cemetery Road Hemingfield

Four objections have been raised from residents and business owners along Cemetery Road, who argue that the restrictions could negatively affect parking availability for their customers, and outside their homes.

One business owner expressed concern that the restrictions would reduce parking options for both residents and customers, particularly for elderly or disabled individuals who rely on accessible parking. Another business owner pointed out that the restrictions would create congestion as people might park outside their establishments while visiting other businesses, affecting traffic flow.

Similarly, a resident raised concerns that the proposed waiting restrictions would exacerbate parking problems and lead to further congestion, suggesting that traffic calming measures like speed humps might be a more effective solution.

In response, Barnsley Council’s traffic officers stressed that the restrictions were designed to comply with the planning consent for the new housing development, which stipulated that visibility splays should be kept clear of obstruction.

Their report also states that while on-street parking is an inconvenience, the public highway is primarily intended for the free passage of traffic and not as a parking space for private or commercial vehicles. For businesses that rely on street parking for customers, they emphasized that alternative off-street parking should be provided.

BMBC also addressed concerns regarding access for elderly or disabled customers, stating that vehicles displaying a disabled parking badge would be allowed to park in the restricted areas for up to three hours.

Officers added that traffic calming measures such as speed humps would not be considered as an alternative, as they are designed to reduce speed rather than improve visibility.