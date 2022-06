Traffic England has reported that both lanes southbound on the A1(M) just outside Doncaster are currently closed between junctions 37 and 36.

Due to the severity of the incident at this time the traffic conditions are not expected to return to normal until at least 9.15pm tonight.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

The southbound carriageway is completely closed