Barnsley road’s speed limit to be lowered from 60mph to 30 as part of active travel funding scheme

The final tranche of funding for schemes in Goldthorpe and Elsecar were approved by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in December 2021, and accepted by BMBC yesterday.

Work can now begin on the two schemes – Elsecar to Cortonwood and Goldthorpe Station Access.

In Elsecar, the cash will be used to fund a zebra crossing on Wentworth Road, improve the crossing on Wath Road, and lower the speed limit to 30mph onWentworth Road from 60mph.

Wentworth Road

The scheme will also improve walking and cycling connectivity between Elsecar Heritage Centre and Cortonwood Retail Park.

In Goldthorpe, the cash will fund improved off-road walking and cycling route to the station.

This includes an active travel route along Nicholas Lane, Thurnscoe Bridge Lane and Shepherd Lane; footpath widening; nine new crossings; bus stop improvements; and a speed limit advisory change to 20mph outside Highgate Primary.

South Yorkshire was awarded £5.46million to improve walking and cycling routes and create safer, less polluted neighbourhoods.

The Elsecar scheme was awarded £497,000, and the Goldthorpe scheme £482,000.

Funds of £147,000 were previously released to develop business cases for the schemes.

During yesterday’s cabinet meeting, the funding was accepted.

Councillor Chris Lamb told the meeting: “Anyone who lives, certainly in the Elsecar area or uses the Heritage Centre and the canal etc would have seen these improvements developing over the last few months.