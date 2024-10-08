Barnsley Hospital: Car parking charges to increase by up to 15 per cent
Hospital bosses say the increase is needed to keep up with the increasing costs of maintaining and operating its car parks.
The cost increase is the third since 2008, and bosses say the prices are ‘comparable with tariffs from other local trusts in the region’.
A statement from the hospital says: “The increase has been kept to a minimum, and is still comparable with tariffs from other local Trusts in the region.
“The income generated from car parking fees is re-invested into the general upkeep and essential maintenance of the car parks, and other key areas of the hospital as required, to improve the overall patient experience. ”
New Tariffs:
- Up to 1 hour: Previously £1.30, now £1.50
- 1 – 2 hours: Previously £2.80, now £3.20
- 2 – 4 hours: Previously £4.10, now £4.70
- Up to 24 hours: Previously £6.90, now £8.00
- Weekly Pass: Previously £10.00, now £11.50
