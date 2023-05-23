News you can trust since 1887
Bad Parking: Anger after Ford driver parks across TWO disabled bays outside Sheffield Co-op store

A Sheffield woman has shared her anger after spotting the driver of a black Ford park across two disabled parking spaces outside a Sheffield Co-op store.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:37 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 06:37 BST

Debbie Bolam told The Star she watched in astonishment as the driver of the Ford pulled up outside the Ecclesall Road Co-op and parked across two of the parking spaces reserved for Blue Badge holders, before a male stepped out and walked into the shop.

She said: “It upsets me when I see people abusing the Blue Badge spaces. This man just pulled up and walked in. There were so many other spaces. It was just selfish.”

When Debbie shared a photo of the parked car on Facebook, it prompted outrage from many. A number of those who commented said it was not the first time someone had used the spaces in that way.

A Sheffield woman has shared her anger after watching a driver park over two disabled bays at a local Co-op.A Sheffield woman has shared her anger after watching a driver park over two disabled bays at a local Co-op.
Debbie said there was no Blue Badge on display in the black car, but acknowledge not all disabilities are visible.

She said it was the decision to park across two bays, rather than use one, that angered her the most.

She said: “I work with people with Parkinson’s who have to fight to get Blue Badges. It frustrated me to see him park across those two spaces because some people really need to park closer.”

Debbie continued to say the experiences of her father, who needed a Blue Badge, walking a long distance from his car to the Northern General Hospital, made her realise how crucial disabled bays are for Blue Badge holders.

