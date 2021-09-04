'Avoid this area' - two lanes closed on M1 near Meadowhall for 'vital' roadworks

Two lanes have been closed northbound between junctions 33 for Catcliffe and 34 for Meadowhall so waterproofing and re-surfacing works can be carried out on the Brinsworth Road bridge.

National Highways Yorkshire said this morning ‘there is congestion while this vital work takes place’.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit tweeted at 12.30pm, saying: “Avoid this area if you can. We have just had a drive through and it is very busy.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...