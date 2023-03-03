Traffic has been moving incredibly slowly at the Asda supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield today, with motorists reportedly being stuck “for over an hour” in some cases.

Warnings over the traffic have arrived from localised sources today, with one person reporting cars were queuing at “every exit” of the car park. Responses said the traffic had been an issue “all week” due to road works nearby closing one lane, reducing the space for vehicles around the supermarket.

One Facebook user said earlier this afternoon: “My mums been stuck in [the] car park over an hour now and still not moving”. Another revealed they had been in the queues for 45 minutes and hadn’t even entered the store.

The original poster added later on: “I’m finally home!! Got to Asda at 12.40pm, it’s now 3.30pm.”

Traffic has been moving slowly at the Asda supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield today, according to localised reports. Image: Google Streetview