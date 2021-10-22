Britannia Parking has taken over the Arundel Gate Car Park from NCP, which terminated operations on September 17.

In a statement, the Bournemouth-based parking operator, said the car park remains open with a short-term introductory offer of £4.50 for all day parking.

The new management also said it is focusing on customer service including season tickets, added 24-hour security and loyalty schemes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britannia Parking has taken over the Arundel Gate Car Park from NCP.

Britannia Parking chief executive Brian Parker said: “The Arundel Gate car park remains open.

“Britannia Parking have been appointed as car park manager taking over from NCP.

“We are implementing our management plan for the car park but are offering an introductory rate for all customers during this transitionary period.

“Charges, additional security, loyalty schemes and subscription services are all being looked at to see how we can more closely meet the needs of the local community.”

Brian added: “We believe this is a new start for the Arundel Gate car park and we want to play our part in supporting the city centre after a very challenging time.

“Whilst requiring considerable investment in security and maintenance, well-managed car parks have a key role in attracting more visitors into city centres and boosting local economies.

“We are a reputable and responsible company with many years’ experience of managing car parks and we look forward to contributing to the success of Sheffield city centre in the years to come.”