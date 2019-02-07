Around 20 motorists 'locked in’ Sheffield city centre car park

Dozens of motorists were ‘locked in’ a Sheffield city centre car park this afternoon.

One eyewitness said there were about 20 cars unable to leave the NCP car park on Campo Lane, Sheffield at around 5.15pm

Campo Lane car park, Sheffield.

In a statement, NCP said: “NCP is aware of a technical fault that has affected some of our car parks and our team is working hard to resolve this as soon as possible.

“We have sent staff to all sites affected to assist customers with their exit and we apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused.”

Both Campo Lane and Hartshead Square car parks were functioning correctly a around 5.50pm.