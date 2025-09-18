Architects begin redesign work on six South Yorkshire bus depots

Six major bus depots across South Yorkshire are set to be redesigned as part of preparations for a publicly controlled network.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has appointed architects to produce feasibility designs for depots in Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster. The studies will examine how each site can be adapted for the region’s planned franchising model and made ready for a future fleet of electric buses.

The six depots identified are:

Olive Grove, Sheffield

Ecclesfield, Sheffield

Holbrook, Sheffield

Rawmarsh, Rotherham

Wakefield Road, Barnsley

Leger Way, Doncaster

Officials say the work will look at the condition and layout of each depot, testing whether they can be modernised or if more extensive redevelopment is needed. The feasibility designs will also set out how charging infrastructure and other upgrades for zero-emission vehicles could be installed.

The Mayor of South Yorkshire and SYMCA agreed in March to implement bus franchising, following a public consultation. The model is underpinned by public ownership of depots, which leaders say will create a level playing field for bus operators bidding for contracts.

Olive Grove in Sheffield, currently used by First Bus, has been described as “critical” to the first phase of franchising because of its size and central location.

Once the designs are complete, SYMCA will decide whether individual depots should be refurbished, partially rebuilt or, if necessary, redeveloped entirely. Any works are expected to be carried out by the current operators under the combined authority’s oversight.